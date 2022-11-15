VIDEO: Koda the fire dog helps locked out firefighter

When a Georgetown firefighter got locked out of the station, Koda the fire dog helped let him...
When a Georgetown firefighter got locked out of the station, Koda the fire dog helped let him back in.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWCH) - A Texas firedog is gaining a lot of attention after his employer shared a video of a good deed.

The Georgetown, Texas Fire Department posted the video on its Facebook page, with the caption: “What happens when you get locked out of the Public Safety Building at night? You rely on the best fire dog Koda to rescue the day!”

The video of Koda’s great save has been viewed over 35,000 times.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

