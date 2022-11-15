Week of Nov. 14: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on featured apprenticeships.

MONDAY: Electrician Apprentice (2023 Class) | WEJATC (Electrical Apprenticeship) | Wichita | $16.93 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12019424 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to W.E.J.A.T.C. •Must be at least 17 years of age to apply and 18 years of age to start training. •Must have a high school diploma or GED. •Have completed at least Algebra I with a passing grade (GED completion and some college level math courses can be used in lieu of high school Algebra). •Must be able to provide OFFICIAL high school transcript of courses and grades in a sealed, unopened envelope. •Must have a valid driver’s license. •Must provide a copy of birth certificate and Social Security Card. •DD214 (if applicable).

TUESDAY: Electrician Apprentice / Helper | Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. | Wichita | $13.78 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12086887 | Qualifications: • 17 years of age at time of application and must turn 18 years of age prior to indenture. • Applicant must have completed four years of high school or must have successfully passed the GED equivalent. • Applicant must have transportation to the employer’s place of business and/or job site. •Birth Certificate. •Valid Driver’s License. •College Transcripts (if applicable). •DD214 (if applicable).

WEDNESDAY: Iron Workers Apprenticeship 2023 | Iron Workers Local Union #24 | Wichita | $17.84 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12170160 | Qualifications: • Copy of high school diploma or GED • High school transcript • Birth Certificate • DD214 (if applicable) • Proof of Kansas WORKReady! testing appointment at time of application or copy of Kansas WORKReady! Certificate

THURSDAY: Plumbers & Pipefitters Apprenticeship 2023 - Wichita | Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 441 | Wichita | $18.01 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11956051 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at that time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to PPATKS. • Must provide proof of birth certificate or proof of legal citizenship with right to work • Must provide High School transcripts or GED with scores in a sealed envelope from the issuing entity • Valid driver’s license • Must provide proof of Birth Certificate • Plumbers & Pipefitters Applicants must earn a Kansas WORKReady! Certificate, with a Level 4 score in Applied Math.

FRIDAY: Sheet Metal Worker Apprenticeship 2023 |Local 29 Sheet Metal Joint Apprenticeship | Wichita | $19.75 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107756 | Qualifications: • 18 years or older • High school transcript with graduation date • High School equivalency (GED). • Have a valid Driver’s License • Birth Certificate. • Must take and pass the Kansas WorkReady!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison...
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Fire in 1000 block of S Lulu.
3 dogs killed in Wichita fire Monday morning

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in Montgomery County crash
Merry & Bright
Where’s Shane? Union Station for Merry and Bright
FILE
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
Earlier than usual, Kansas schools are seeing more absences due to rising flu and RSV cases.
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas