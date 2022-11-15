Week of Nov. 14: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on featured apprenticeships.

MONDAY: Electrician Apprentice (2023 Class) | WEJATC (Electrical Apprenticeship) | Wichita | $16.93 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12019424 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to W.E.J.A.T.C. •Must be at least 17 years of age to apply and 18 years of age to start training. •Must have a high school diploma or GED. •Have completed at least Algebra I with a passing grade (GED completion and some college level math courses can be used in lieu of high school Algebra). •Must be able to provide OFFICIAL high school transcript of courses and grades in a sealed, unopened envelope. •Must have a valid driver’s license. •Must provide a copy of birth certificate and Social Security Card. •DD214 (if applicable).

TUESDAY: Electrician Apprentice / Helper | Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. | Wichita | $13.78 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12086887 | Qualifications: • 17 years of age at time of application and must turn 18 years of age prior to indenture. • Applicant must have completed four years of high school or must have successfully passed the GED equivalent. • Applicant must have transportation to the employer’s place of business and/or job site. •Birth Certificate. •Valid Driver’s License. •College Transcripts (if applicable). •DD214 (if applicable).

WEDNESDAY: Iron Workers Apprenticeship 2023 | Iron Workers Local Union #24 | Wichita | $17.84 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12170160 | Qualifications: • Copy of high school diploma or GED • High school transcript • Birth Certificate • DD214 (if applicable) • Proof of Kansas WORKReady! testing appointment at time of application or copy of Kansas WORKReady! Certificate

THURSDAY: Plumbers & Pipefitters Apprenticeship 2023 - Wichita | Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 441 | Wichita | $18.01 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11956051 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at that time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to PPATKS. • Must provide proof of birth certificate or proof of legal citizenship with right to work • Must provide High School transcripts or GED with scores in a sealed envelope from the issuing entity • Valid driver’s license • Must provide proof of Birth Certificate • Plumbers & Pipefitters Applicants must earn a Kansas WORKReady! Certificate, with a Level 4 score in Applied Math.

FRIDAY: Sheet Metal Worker Apprenticeship 2023 |Local 29 Sheet Metal Joint Apprenticeship | Wichita | $19.75 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107756 | Qualifications: • 18 years or older • High school transcript with graduation date • High School equivalency (GED). • Have a valid Driver’s License • Birth Certificate. • Must take and pass the Kansas WorkReady!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com