Where’s Shane? Union Station for Merry and Bright

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re down at Union Station this morning getting a sneak peek at the Merry and Bright lighting event this Thursday! This fun time for the whole family will feature photos with Santa, live reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides, a lighting ceremony and more! The free event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union Station, Thursday, November 17. You can find more information at www.kwch.com/2022/11/02/merry-bright-union-station-lighting-event.

