2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash

A man suffered critical injuries in a Nov. 15 crash in Derby, Kansas.
A man suffered critical injuries in a Nov. 15 crash in Derby, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver.

Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. A teenage boy went to the hospital by private vehicle. As of Tuesday evening, police were seeking witnesses as part of the crash investigation.

