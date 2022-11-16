2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver.

Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. A teenage boy went to the hospital by private vehicle. As of Tuesday evening, police were seeking witnesses as part of the crash investigation.

