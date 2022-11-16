AAA: Nearly 55 million Americans planning to travel for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those planning to hit the road or take a flight for Thanksgiving next week can expect plenty of company. Nationwide, nearly 55 million Americans are planning some form of travel,” AAA (Triple-A) reports. That number is slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“In Kansas, we’re anticipating 581,000 people overall traveling. About 90% of them will be talking to the roads, driving to their destination,” said AAA spokesperson Shawn Steward.

Steward said for the upcoming travel weekend, AAA expects this to be the third business since they’ve been forecasting holiday travel. Off the road, this also includes people flying to their destinations.

For drivers and flyers, holiday travel will cost more this year. Nationally, with inflation, gas prices are up nearly 35 cents per gallon, from last year. This is a jump of nearly 17%. Airfares are up 43%, AAA reports.

“It’s going to be busy. It’s going to be crowded on the highways at certain times. We just suggest everyone pack their patience and get to your destination safely,” Steward said.

