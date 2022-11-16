Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit is raising money through a raffle of rare bourbons until Nov. 29.

NXTUS is an entrepreneur support organization that helps early stage companies in the Greater Wichita area.

“We try to get entrepreneurs connected to early stage risk capital to help fund their business and help connect customers to buy some of the stuff they’re creating,” said Quinn Robertson, senior associate at NXTUS.

Robertson and his team organized a charity raffle with 19 bottles of bourbon, including Pappy Van Winkle and Weller bottles.

“We basically found 19 bottles. The secondary market retail value of those is around $15,000,” said Robertson. “It was a lot of fun going out to try and collect all of these as part of our raffle.”

There are up to 2,014 tickets available and each ticket is priced at $100.

“(2,014 is) a little play on when our original organization was founded in 2014,” said Robertson. “I think those are pretty good odds, definitely beat the Powerball, that’s for sure.”

Due to temporary technical issues, to purchase a ticket, email them at hello@nxtus.io.

Tickets can be purchased until Nov. 29, with the drawing on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. Central Time.

