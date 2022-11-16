Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city, having the most crashes in 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city that averages about 800 crashes per month. Wichita police are working to make sure that drivers approaching the intersection pay attention.

While there are several intersections Wichita drivers identify as problem areas , in 2022, Kellogg features some of the top accident intersections in the city. Topping the list, police report 45 crashes so far this year at Kellogg and Seneca.

“Like most high accident locations that occur at an intersection, the problems with the wrecks usually come down to people not paying attention to the traffic lights, or running red lights and not yielding (the) right of way, like when you make a left turn onto the ramps,” said Wichita Police Department Sgt. Brian Mock.

Wichita police officers will be focusing on the Kellogg and Seneca area until the end of the year.

“Patrol West is actually running a program where they’re going to have some of their community policing officers that are gonna be enforcing the types of violations that can cause accidents,” Mock said.

Those violations include speeding, running a red light and handing out money to panhandlers in the area.

“They broke it down and looked at when these wrecks are happening and they’re generally happening in the morning and in the afternoon. So basically drive time, 6 to 8 in the morning, 5 to 7 at night, that rush hour,” Mock said.

That’s when extra officers will be in the area of Kellogg and Seneca. WPD said the goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the city.

