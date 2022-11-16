Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend.

Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in northwest Kansas. The chance will linger throughout the day with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will remain light out of the northwest.

Flurries may linger in southern Kansas Thursday night, but accumulations are still not likely.

It will be much colder on Friday, despite some afternoon sunshine that may return to the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with light northwest winds.

A milder trend is coming for the weekend ahead with highs in the 40s for Saturday and possibly looking at some 50s by Sunday. It will be sunny throughout the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy; few flurries possible. Wind: N 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; few flurries. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 20.

Fri: High: 30 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 22 Sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 31 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 37 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 46 Turning mostly cloudy; few showers overnight.

