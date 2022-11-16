Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

Expect a north breeze that will make it feel much colder statewide
Chance for flurries on Thursday
Chance for flurries on Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend.

Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in northwest Kansas. The chance will linger throughout the day with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will remain light out of the northwest.

Flurries may linger in southern Kansas Thursday night, but accumulations are still not likely.

It will be much colder on Friday, despite some afternoon sunshine that may return to the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with light northwest winds.

A milder trend is coming for the weekend ahead with highs in the 40s for Saturday and possibly looking at some 50s by Sunday. It will be sunny throughout the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy; few flurries possible. Wind: N 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; few flurries. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 20.

Fri: High: 30 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 22 Sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 31 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 37 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 46 Turning mostly cloudy; few showers overnight.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals detail plans for new ballpark
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A box truck's driver suffered was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after a...
Harper man critically injured in Wellington crash

Latest News

Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
SB Juneteenth celebration
Sedgwick County Commission votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Chimpanzee born by c-section at Sedgwick County Zoo
Mugshot for Travis Mock, charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange