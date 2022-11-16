Garden City Police ask for public’s help in search for missing woman

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 22-year-old woman reported missing.

Police said Arsenia Esabell Ortiz was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Ortiz stands about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see Ortiz who knows where she could be should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

