Garden City Police ask for public’s help in search for missing woman

The Garden City Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for 22-year-old...
The Garden City Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for 22-year-old Arsenia Ortiz.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 22-year-old woman reported missing.

Police said Arsenia Esabell Ortiz was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Ortiz stands about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see Ortiz who knows where she could be should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals detail plans for new ballpark
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in S. Wichita
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

El Dorado mother, Ally Helferich, faced a challenge with getting her 1-year-old son the urgent...
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
Wichita State University
Wichita State professors, students discuss takeaways from Kansas midterm election
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in S. Wichita
Traffic in downtown Wichita, Kansas
AAA: Nearly 55 million Americans planning to travel for Thanksgiving