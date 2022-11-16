Pedestrian hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries after a vehicle hit them in south Wichita, police confirm. The Wichita Police Department is on the scene near South Seneca and West Haskell Street where a car hit a pedestrian.

12 News sent a photojournalist to the scene to gather further information from the crash, reported a little after 8 p.m.

