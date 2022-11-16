RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience

El Dorado mother, Ally Helferich, faced a challenge with getting her 1-year-old son the urgent care he needed after he became ill with RSV.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.

Ally Helferich’s son, Trayson, recently celebrated his first birthday. About a week after he turned 1, Helferich said she noticed that he wasn’t his typical self.

“Daycare just let us know on Wednesday that he was exposed. On Friday, I took him to the minor (emergency) care. They said nothing to be worried about, it wasn’t anything. Sunday evening, he had high fevers, throwing up, just not acting like himself,” she said.

On top of being ill, Trayon has asthma.

Helferich said she spoke with her mother-in-law, a nurse who advised her to take Trayson to El Dorado’s Susan B. Allen Hospital. After testing, the hospital staff in El Dorado determined that Trayson needed specialized care but they weren’t able to find a bed locally. So, Trayson was airlifted to the Stormont-Vail Health medical facility in Topeka.

“An ambulance will only drive you so far and he was sick enough that he couldn’t be checked out from {Susan B. Allen] and I couldn’t just drive him to Topeka because he needed oxygen in the meantime,” Helferich said.

After five days in Topeka, Trayon was discharged from the hospital, though he still receives treatment.

“They sent us home with a steroid, one for seven days, and do regular treatment every other day still,” Helferich said.

At Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann said the pediatric unit is seeing children admitted to the hospital, not just for RSV, but also the flu and other viruses that are typically spaced out during the season rather than happening all at once. The situation is not yet improving.

“We’re not getting that break and relief that we see historically. Everything is overlapping right now,” Dr. Kuhlmann said.

After going through her experience with her son, Helferich said parents need to be aware and know when to seek help.

“After going through this, I’ll be more cautious and protective of my kids,” she said.

