Sedgwick County Commission votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners on Wednesday approved Juneteenth as a recognized paid holiday. For Sedgwick County employees, the newly recognized holiday replaces Presidents Day.

The county said it surveyed all of its employees and nearly 83% said they supported having Juneteenth (June 19) as a paid holiday. While half of those surveyed supported adding the holiday, nearly 20% supported substituting it for Presidents Day.

The county currently observes nine other paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Wednesday’s discussion centered around whether a holiday should be added or replaced. Commissioners voted on the latter, citing a forecasted budget deficit and adding that recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday without having it replace another would have cost the county nearly $1 million in lost productivity.

The county said it looked at how other agencies handle the holiday. Currently, the City of Wichita recognizes Juneteenth among its 12 paid holidays while the State of Kansas offers 10 paid holidays. The state does not include Presidents Day or Juneteenth but offers one discretionary day in a paid status.

