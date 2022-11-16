Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange

Mugshot for Travis Mock, charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
Mugshot for Travis Mock, charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence in connection with deaths of a Kansas couple.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.

On Wednesday, a judge formally charged Travis Mock, 26, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the deaths of 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. Wednesday, the judge set Mock’s bond at $250,000.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the Nov. 10 crash, Mock was driving a pickup on the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96 when his truck left the road and hit Evans and Stein. Both died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals detail plans for new ballpark
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A box truck's driver suffered was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after a...
Harper man critically injured in Wellington crash

Latest News

Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
SB Juneteenth celebration
Sedgwick County Commission votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Chimpanzee born by c-section at Sedgwick County Zoo