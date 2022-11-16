Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.

On Wednesday, a judge formally charged Travis Mock, 26, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the deaths of 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. Wednesday, the judge set Mock’s bond at $250,000.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the Nov. 10 crash, Mock was driving a pickup on the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96 when his truck left the road and hit Evans and Stein. Both died at the scene.

