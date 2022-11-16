Ulysses man sentenced to life in prison in child’s 2019 death

ULYSSES, Kan. (KWCH) – A southwest Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a 3-year-old child. The child’s cause of death was ruled as child abuse.

Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 29, of Ulysses, was convicted of the crimes in April following a bench trial.

On Tuesday, in Grant County, Arredondo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for one count of first-degree murder. In addition, he was sentenced to 110 months in prison for one count of child abuse.

The sentences are to be served consecutively, followed by lifetime post-release supervision.

