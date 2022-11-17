BBB: Online retail fraud nearing $380 million for the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many progress with holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) issues an urgent reminder, warning shoppers about scammers finding new ways to deceive them and take their money. The BBB on Thursday announced online retail fraud is nearing $380 million for this year.

Online shopper Amelia Williford is among those impacted.

“We were looking to get an above-ground pool, you know, the kind where you just inflate when you add water to the pool, it raises up,” she said.

Williford said such above-ground pools run about $350. She said she saw one marked down to $99 with free shipping.

But when Williford checked her credit card statement, something didn’t look right.

“So, I emailed the place again and didn’t get a reply,” she said. “So then I went online to the company and it was gone. The whole website was gone, just disappeared.”

From there, Williford reported what happened to her credit card company and was able to get a refund. Online retail fraud impacts many Americans, reports from the BBB and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirm. The BBB estimates that cost about about $380 million this year, slightly below what the bureau reported seeing last year, but just as concerning.

“If you’re unfamiliar [with] that retailer, maybe you’ve never done business with them before, it’s extremely important to take some additional steps to verify that company is legitimate, ethical and has a good marketplace history,” BBB Kansas Region Vice President Denise Groene said.

With retail websites, Groene advised to look at the contact section for an email address, phone number and physical address. You should also look for return policies. It’s also wise to do some homework.

Whois.com allows you to look up websites for when they were created.

“A lot of these bogus websites that are created for holiday shopping are created, so that would be a red flag,” Groene said.

While Williford didn’t get the pool she ordered, it made her savvier when shopping online. She hopes others take note.

“When it’s someplace I don’t know, that’s where you have to do your due diligence before you just jump in feet first,” Williford said.

The BBB advises using credit cards when shopping online because those provide a level of consumer protection. You should also avoid sites asking you to use gift cards, wire transfers or payment apps like Venmo.

