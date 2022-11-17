Colby getting $108M grant for new hospital

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis today announced that USDA is lending $108,249,000 to help Citizens Medical Center in Colby expand critical healthcare services.

“There is no better way to celebrate National Rural Health Day than to invest in our state’s rural healthcare infrastructure.” Davis said. “USDA is committed to ensuring rural Americans have access to reliable quality health care, like that provided by Citizens Medical Center.”

