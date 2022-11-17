Cold front cruising through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a strong cold front is tracking through the state today bringing breezy northerly winds and light snow showers/flurries across the state. The bigger story with this cold front will be the building arctic air which will bring bitterly cold air Friday. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be below 0 in northern Kansas and single digits/low teens in the southern half of the sate...Brrrrrr!

This morning we are once again starting off the day on a chilly note with temperatures into the teens and low 20s. Our feels like temps are bitterly cold in the and teens 20s, so you’ll want to make sure you are layered up before heading out the door this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures into the 30s for western Ks and lower 40s for southern Ks this afternoon (which is well below normal once again by 10-15 degrees).

There’s a chance of snow showers and flurries throughout the day, but the best chances will be in northern Ks for areas along and north of I-70. If anything does happen to accumulate, northern Ks will be favored to see a dusting to an inch of snow. Most areas, however, will just see flurries!

Skies will start off cloudy for Friday before clearing into the late afternoon. Highs statewide will be below freezing with wind chills bitterly cold all day. Heavy winter gear will be needed!

Looking ahead… there are signs of a “flip-flop” in the weather pattern late this weekend and into Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are forecast to trend higher, back into the 50s and even low 60s. We are watching a storm system brewing for mid-week next week that may impact Thanksgiving travel. At this time, the system is projected to move our way Wednesday and begin moving out Thanksgiving afternoon. Since temperatures are expected to warm next week, the precipitation will be all rain!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies; a few evening flurries. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High:42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; off and on flurries. Wind: N 5-10mph. Low:20

Tomorrow: Early morning flurries; Decreasing clouds; very cold. Wind: N 10-20mph. High:30

Sat: Low: 18. High: 41. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 20. High: 50. Sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 36 High: 57. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low:39 High: 58. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight rain.

