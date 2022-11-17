Colder Friday

Highs near 30
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that colder weather is on the way Friday.

Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the teens to near 20. Afternoon highs will only make it to near 30 degrees. This will make it the coldest high temperatures since February. A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

Chilly weather will continue for the start of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s Saturday. A warming trend will begin on Sunday as south winds return. Highs will reach the 50s.

The warming trend will continue next week with highs remaining in the 50s. Dry weather will continue for the next several days, but a possible system could bring a few showers to Kansas by early Thanksgiving Day. Any rain appears to remain light at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: N 10-15.  Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-15. High: 32.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15.  Low: 18.

Sat: High: 43  Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 52  Low: 21  Sunny.

Mon: High: 56  Low: 27  Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 58  Low: 35  Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55  Low: 36  Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 52  Low: 38  AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

