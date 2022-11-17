Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze.

The fire department said the home was being remodeled.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

