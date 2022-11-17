Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can

The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. But does it work?
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?

The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon.

Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the product to the test for this week’s Does It Work.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals detail plans for new ballpark
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Chimpanzee born by c-section at Sedgwick County Zoo

Latest News

Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from a home in Hutchinson on Wednesday. Firefighters...
Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson
Delicious Bacon Can
Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can
Pheasant hunting
Drought in Kansas creating unlikely locations to hunt pheasant, quail
Money to fight opioids
Multi-million dollar settlement to help Kansas combat opioid crisis