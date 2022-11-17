First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
Mahale and new baby reunite at Sedgwick County Zoo.
Watch the moment when Mahale is reunited with her baby chimp
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County

Latest News

Midterm election panel at Wichita State University
Wichita State professors, students discuss takeaways from Kansas midterm election
Wichita State University
Wichita State professors, students discuss takeaways from Kansas midterm election
A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters at a watch party after calling it a night with the...
Democratic Gov. Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas