High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.
A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The chase picked up with the vehicle then traveling south on I-135, eventually entering Harvey County.

At about 3:30 p.m., Gardner said troopers spotted the vehicle in Harvey County and the KHP became the lead agency. Troopers in the Wichita area also headed north to assist on the call. Gardner said the chase ended south of Newton, at about mile-marker 26 of I-135. He said two people were taken into custody.

