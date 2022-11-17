Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday.

Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft.

Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from a home in Maize. A photo was also shared in a Derby Facebook group showing a suspect vehicle similar to the one in Maize. Detectives said the cases were connected.

As of Wednesday night, jail records show Estrada is no longer in custody.

