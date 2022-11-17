Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday.

Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft.

Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from a home in Maize. A photo was also shared in a Derby Facebook group showing a suspect vehicle similar to the one in Maize. Detectives said the cases were connected.

As of Wednesday night, jail records show Estrada is no longer in custody.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

