Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of striking a Wichita man with a vehicle, killing him last October at Arrowhead Stadium, faces charges in Linn County, Kan.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Thomas Weyer earlier this month in a connection with a case involving shots being fired at an occupied vehicle. The incident happened on Nov. 1.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 1 from a person who said they were driving southbound on US-69 near Pleasanton, Kansas when a vehicle near them began shooting. The caller said the shots struck their vehicle and disabled it. According to the criminal complaint filed in Linn County, three adults and three teens were in the caller’s vehicle. The suspected shooter was identified as Thomas Weyer, according to the court document.

The night of the shooting deputies and Pleasanton police arrived on the scene but Weyer had left the scene and ran into the town of Pleasanton. Deputies and police conducted interviews with the occupants of both vehicles who were still on the scene.

Around 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 2, police located Weyer near Dollar General in Pleasanton and took him into custody without incident. The suspected gun was also recovered. Weyer was taken to the Linn County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges. The driver of the vehicle Weyer was in was also arrested and awaits formal charges.

Weyer was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday (Nov. 16) in connection with a deadly crash in Jackson County that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita last October. He is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class D felony. His bond amount is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com