Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of striking a Wichita man with a vehicle, killing him last October at Arrowhead Stadium, faces charges in Linn County, Kan.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Thomas Weyer earlier this month in a connection with a case involving shots being fired at an occupied vehicle. The incident happened on Nov. 1.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 1 from a person who said they were driving southbound on US-69 near Pleasanton, Kansas when a vehicle near them began shooting. The caller said the shots struck their vehicle and disabled it. According to the criminal complaint filed in Linn County, three adults and three teens were in the caller’s vehicle. The suspected shooter was identified as Thomas Weyer, according to the court document.

The night of the shooting deputies and Pleasanton police arrived on the scene but Weyer had left the scene and ran into the town of Pleasanton. Deputies and police conducted interviews with the occupants of both vehicles who were still on the scene.

Around 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 2, police located Weyer near Dollar General in Pleasanton and took him into custody without incident. The suspected gun was also recovered. Weyer was taken to the Linn County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges. The driver of the vehicle Weyer was in was also arrested and awaits formal charges.

Weyer was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday (Nov. 16) in connection with a deadly crash in Jackson County that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita last October. He is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class D felony. His bond amount is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals detail plans for new ballpark
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A box truck's driver suffered was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after a...
Harper man critically injured in Wellington crash

Latest News

Raffle includes 19 bottles of bourbon
Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
Kellogg and Seneca
Wichita police to add extra patrols at Kellogg intersection
Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
Building You: Rare bourbon raffle to benefit local non-profit NXTUS
SB Juneteenth celebration
Sedgwick County Commission votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday