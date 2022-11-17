Merry & Bright kicking off holiday season at Wichita’s Union Station

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first year for a holiday kick-off celebration at Wichita’s Union Station (701 E. Douglas), Merry & Bright, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The full name of the event, hosted by Wichita-based commercial real estate company, Occidental Management, is the “Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event,” highlighted by the lighting of Union Station a little after 6 p.m.

Merry & Bright events include photos with Santa, live reindeer, a Johnson’s Garden Center Holiday Trolley, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday music. The celebration is free to attend, but people attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Wichita Children’s Home. Through Christmas, people can also bring gift cards and sweatsuits for children in need to any Eddy’s dealership in Wichita.

