Merry & Bright kicking off holiday season at Wichita’s Union Station

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first year for a holiday kick-off celebration at Wichita’s Union Station (701 E. Douglas), Merry & Bright, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The full name of the event, hosted by Wichita-based commercial real estate company, Occidental Management, is the “Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event,” highlighted by the lighting of Union Station a little after 6 p.m.

Merry & Bright events include photos with Santa, live reindeer, a Johnson’s Garden Center Holiday Trolley, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday music. The celebration is free to attend, but people attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Wichita Children’s Home. Through Christmas, people can also bring gift cards and sweatsuits for children in need to any Eddy’s dealership in Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com