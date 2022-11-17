Scheduled power outage to impact Mulvane residents, businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scheduled maintenance to a substation comes with notice of a planned power outage during overnight hours, late Thursday night into early Friday morning that will impact the City of Mulvane.

With the scheduled maintenance to the El Paso Substation, the City of Mulvane advised residents and business owners that they may be without power between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with questions about the plans for the utility work and temporary power outage expected overnight should call the City of Mulvane at 316-777-1143.

