Semi flips, catches fire after collision with train in Russell County

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a train crash in Russell County.

Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to 12 News that a semi hauling gas and diesel failed to yield to the train at the intersection of Old Hwy 40 and 181st St. It happened around 3:20 p.m.

When the train hit the semi, the tanker flipped on its side and caught fire. Trooper Hileman said the driver of the truck is okay.

Roads in the area have been shut down until the fire is put out. Drivers traveling west from Russell are advised to take I-70 unless they are local traffic.

