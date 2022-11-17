Semi flips, catches fire after collision with train in Russell County

The driver of a semi is okay after the vehicle was struck by a train near I-70 in Russell County.
The driver of a semi is okay after the vehicle was struck by a train near I-70 in Russell County.(Trooper Tod Hileman/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a train crash in Russell County.

Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to 12 News that a semi hauling gas and diesel failed to yield to the train at the intersection of Old Hwy 40 and 181st St. It happened around 3:20 p.m.

When the train hit the semi, the tanker flipped on its side and caught fire. Trooper Hileman said the driver of the truck is okay.

Roads in the area have been shut down until the fire is put out. Drivers traveling west from Russell are advised to take I-70 unless they are local traffic.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
Mahale and new baby reunite at Sedgwick County Zoo.
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County

Latest News

A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
A man suffered critical injuries in a Nov. 15 crash in Derby, Kansas.
2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash