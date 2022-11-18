Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium

The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.

“A little bit outside my box, but I enjoy their music for sure,” Reid said during the announcement. “I’m pumped up for them to be here and our people here in Kansas City will be fired up, too.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

It’ll be the first time that the duo has ever performed on the same stage in the state of Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Veterinarian, OBGYNs help deliver baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a photo of its newborn chimpanzee, Kucheza.
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Nov. 21: Job of the Day