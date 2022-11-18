Experts predict steady home prices in Kansas despite fears of falling elsewhere

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an interesting 2022 for homebuyers. This summer, mortgage rates shot up leading to softening demand.

Boone Downing with Keller Williams said he just sold a home in west Wichita. Despite rising interest rates, it took him less than a week to sell. Three days to be exact.

It was a common pattern found during the pandemic, where homes would be on the market for days or literally hours before finding a buyer. But will this pattern continue into 2023?

“We’ll probably go up and down, fluctuate a little bit,” said Downing. “I foresee them, with all the market analysis I’ve done, talking to all the experts, that we’ll land somewhere in that 5-6% and bounce around a little bit.”

Nationally, home prices are expected to fall, but experts in Kansas and in Wichita don’t expect a drastic outcome locally.

“We don’t experience the highest highs or the lowest lows,” Downing said. “We’re going to stay right there (in the middle). That’s why it’s great to be in the Midwest.”

The Wichita State Center for Real Estate released its annual forecast last month. According to the outlook, while other parts of the country could see home prices drop, in Wichita, the values will continue to appreciate, up to 4.7%. Experts say even though mortgage rates are rising inventory is still low.

Todd Woodburn, with Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate, said he doesn’t see a depreciation of today’s values in Wichita, but “a slow down from double digits.” Woodburn said he believes the market will remain strong, moving forward.

“If you get back into a market where there’s less appreciation, more negotiation, the negotiation of coming off from the asking price will more than make up the increase in rates that we’ve seen,” Woodburn said.

The Wichita Housing Forecast predicts it will take longer for Wichita to return to a balanced market due to a short supply of available homes for sale.

