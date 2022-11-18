Former WSU volleyball coach sentenced for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former assistant volleyball coach at Wichita State University will spend more than ten years in prison.

On Friday, Judge Eric Wiliams sentenced Jeffrey Sanders to 122 months in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and intimidation of a witness.

A jury found Sanders guilty of the crimes in September, almost four years after he was arrested.

Sanders was also the head of the Wichita Volleyball Academy and had previously served as the head volleyball coach at the Garden City Community College.

