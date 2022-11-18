Frigid Friday forecast

Single digit wind chills this morning
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says an Arctic cold front moved across Kansas and today promises to be the coldest afternoon since last March with most places staying below freezing. To make matters worse, the wind is producing wind chills in the single digits, both above and below zero, this morning.

Expect to temperatures to tumble into the teens tonight into Saturday morning, but by Sunday afternoon we will be back above 50 degrees. Both days also appear mainly sunny and relatively light winds.

Looking ahead… there are signs of a pattern change as we head into Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are forecast to trend higher, back into the 50s, with little to no precipitation expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 32.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, not as cold. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 43.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 52. Sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 35. High: 58. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 55. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 52. Showers early; mostly cloudy and breezy.

