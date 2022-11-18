K-State, Iowa women’s basketball teams honor Ava Jones

The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up...
The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up Thursday night for honoring Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones.(K-State Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Two opponents came together on the court Thursday night to support a Kansas basketball player.

The K-State and University of Iowa women’s basketball teams wore shirts during warmups supporting Ava Jones.

Ava is a senior at Nickerson High School who recently signed her letter of intent to join the Iowa basketball team.

She’s working to recover after police say an impaired driver crashed into her and her family over the summer while they were visiting Kentucky.

