K-State, Iowa women’s basketball teams honor Ava Jones

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Two opponents came together on the court Thursday night to support a Kansas basketball player.

The K-State and University of Iowa women’s basketball teams wore shirts during warmups supporting Ava Jones.

Ava is a senior at Nickerson High School who recently signed her letter of intent to join the Iowa basketball team.

She’s working to recover after police say an impaired driver crashed into her and her family over the summer while they were visiting Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com