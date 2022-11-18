Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said.

One antelope was still alive and had to be euthanized due to its wounds. It is believed the antelope were shot sometime between midnight on Friday morning and Sunday before noon.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com