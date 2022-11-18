Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

Kansas game wardens are investigating after they said two antelope were found shot and laid out...
Kansas game wardens are investigating after they said two antelope were found shot and laid out in a winter wheat field in Lane County.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said.

One antelope was still alive and had to be euthanized due to its wounds. It is believed the antelope were shot sometime between midnight on Friday morning and Sunday before noon.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
One person died from their injuries after a car hit them near South Seneca and West Haskell...
Police identify man hit by car, killed in S. Wichita
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County

Latest News

Homes in Kansas
Experts predict steady home prices in Kansas despite fears of falling elsewhere
Taylor Ullery was one of nearly 20 teachers who signed an open contract, on intent to teach,...
Wichita Public Schools holds ‘signing day’ for new teachers
USD 259 teacher signing day
Wichita Public Schools holds signing day for teachers
The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up...
K-State, Iowa women’s basketball teams honor Ava Jones