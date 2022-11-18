TSA provides guidance on how to travel with Thanksgiving food

Some food that can be brought through TSA security with no issues include baked goods, meats like turkey and ham, and cooked and uncooked stuffing.(CNN, TSA via CNN Newsource)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of one of the busiest weeks of the year for travel, the TSA is working to make clear what is and what is not allowed when it comes to what’s in the luggage of millions of Americans who will be flying to visit family for Thanksgiving.

For those planning to pack food on their flights, the agency has a special section on its website, spelling out what you can and cannot bring. The TSA recommends not packing food that can spill, spread, or spray.

If the food you’re packing weighs more than 3.4 ounces, it needs to go in your checked luggage. If you need to keep food cold, ice packs are permissible, but it must be frozen solid when going through security.

The TSA reminds travelers that food items often need extra security screening, so you’re advised to put them in a place that is easily accessible, and you should allow yourself more time to get through security.

For a wide variety of food and non-food-related items, you can find further guidance on what you can and cannot bring on a plane and clarify what should be in your checked bag versus what you can carry on here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.

