Vote canvass for midterm election underway in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The final process to solidify election results from the Nov. 8 midterm election is underway in Sedgwick County.

With the vote canvass, Sedgwick County leaders confirm results that then go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. From there, the state board of canvassers will certify the results by Dec. 1.

One part of the canvass is the consideration of provisional ballots, ballots voters fill out when there’s a question about voter eligibility. County leaders look at each of those ballots to determine which ones will count toward the official result. Accepted provisional ballots are added to final vote totals.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Sedgwick County will wrap up the canvassing process with final tallies and a vote to certify the results.

Newly elected and reelected officials at the local, state and national levels will swear in to their respective positions after the New Year.

