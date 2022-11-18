Week of Nov. 21: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs related to the Energy Sector

MONDAY: Mobile Repair and Calibration Technician | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | $20-$24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12192579 | Qualifications: • One to three years of technical or mechanical work experience • High school graduate • Valid State Driver’s license and clean driving record with ability to travel • Ability to lift 50 lbs. without aid, ability to lift 20 lbs. • Proficient in Microsoft Office products | Alltite, Inc. has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Product Support - (Energy Solutions) | Five Star Call Centers | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12309515 | Qualifications: • 1 year of customer service or customer support experience • Type 35 words per minute accurately • Previous remote work from home experience a plus • 1+ year of Facility Management experience | Five Star Call Centers has eight additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Gas Operations Technician I, II, or Senior | Black Hills Energy | Garden City | $23.20-$43.65 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12313283 | Qualifications: • High School diploma or equivalent required • Level I: No experience required • Level II: Minimum of 2 years of experience required • Senior: Minimum of 4 years of experience required | Black Hills Energy has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Well Service Rig Operator | Glacier Petroleum, Inc. | Emporia | $22-$33 ($1,000 bonus) | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12032741 | Qualifications: • CDL Class C Required • Responsible for operations of the rig and its associated components • Responsible for performing services on oil wells as specified by the customer and/or Supervisor | Glacier Petroleum, Inc. has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Clerk / Pump Repairman | Central Pump & Supply, LLC | Oakley | $16-$20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12278410 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s License • Operate Forklift & Other Equipment • Drug testing required | Central Pump & Supply, LLC has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

