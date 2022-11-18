Weekend warming trend coming

The bitter cold will retreat in time for Thanksgiving week
A warming trend begins this weekend
A warming trend begins this weekend(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather has been around all week, but it’s about to change over the weekend as we expect a return to move November-like temperatures. If you are planning any early Thanksgiving travel, the weather will be rather quiet throughout much of the Plains.

Skies will be mostly clear early Saturday with lows in the teens. The afternoon will be sunny with highs near 40. Northwest winds will be a little gusty, but should die down during the early evening.

Look for highs to top 50 on Sunday with another sunny day in store.

Thanksgiving week will have highs in the 50s with good travel weather throughout the area. A cold front may come through on the holiday itself, which may cool temperatures a bit and bring a few more clouds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W/NW 10-20. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 21.

Sun: High: 52 Sunny; little breezy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 29 Sunny.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 34 A few AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Veterinarian, OBGYNs help deliver baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

Latest News

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Nov. 21: Job of the Day
Some food that can be brought through TSA security with no issues include baked goods, meats...
TSA provides guidance on how to travel with Thanksgiving food