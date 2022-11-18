Weekend warming trend coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather has been around all week, but it’s about to change over the weekend as we expect a return to move November-like temperatures. If you are planning any early Thanksgiving travel, the weather will be rather quiet throughout much of the Plains.

Skies will be mostly clear early Saturday with lows in the teens. The afternoon will be sunny with highs near 40. Northwest winds will be a little gusty, but should die down during the early evening.

Look for highs to top 50 on Sunday with another sunny day in store.

Thanksgiving week will have highs in the 50s with good travel weather throughout the area. A cold front may come through on the holiday itself, which may cool temperatures a bit and bring a few more clouds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W/NW 10-20. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 21.

Sun: High: 52 Sunny; little breezy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 29 Sunny.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 34 A few AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

