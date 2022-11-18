Where’s Shane? Metropolitan Ballet’s The Nutcracker

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re grabbing our sword, lacing up our slippers, and getting ready for the timeless adventure that is The Nutcracker!

The Metropolitan Ballet’s performance of the holiday favorite will be November 26 and 27 at Century II Concert Hall.

Tickets are $15 and you can find more information at www.metropolitanballetwichita.com/the-nutcracker.

