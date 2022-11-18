Wichita Public Schools holds ‘signing day’ for new teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district held a signing day on Friday for new teachers.

Nearly 20 teachers signed an open contract committing themselves to Wichita Public Schools. The contract guarantees them a certified teaching position when they’re ready to start.

“We really wanted to honor those students that were committing to teach in Wichita, and really help start building that connection and that excitement,” said Tammy Martin, executive coordinator for new teacher induction for Wichita Public Schools.

New teacher Taylor Ullery said she anticipates having a positive impact on her future students.

“I’m looking forward to being an impact on future kids that will be in my future classroom, building those relationships. I wanna give kids a home away from home,” said Ullery.

The teachers signed their open contracts to begin teaching in January or in August 2023.

Credit Union of America and Project Teacher, a Wichita non-profit organization, donated items to help the new teachers set up their classrooms.

