Slow warming trend through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold temperatures to start the morning with lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.

Wichita dropped to 15 degrees this morning between 5:30-6:00am under clear skies and light winds. Sunshine today with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to warm up above freezing with highs in the 40s for most of Kansas. Wind gusts from 20-30 mph through the midday. High pressure moves across Kansas tonight, creating light winds and another cold morning Sunday. Lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.

The wind shifts around to the south on Sunday, meaning warmer temperatures are on the way. Highs will reach the 50s with south wind gusts around 25-30 mph. The warmer and dry weather continues through the start of the week and into the Thanksgiving Holiday. Highs remain in the 50s to near 60. A cold front moving across the state Wednesday night will knock temperatures down a few degrees for Thanksgiving Day- highs in the 40s and low 50s. Travel weather looks quiet and nice across much of the Plains and U.S. during the holiday and following holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 42.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold but still breezy. Wind: W/SW 15-20; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 27.

Mon: High: 56 Sunny, warmer.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 34 Morning clouds, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

