Southwestern College, Winfield community mourns death of beloved professor

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life.

Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain trauma caused by a fall. He was outside of the downtown theatre in Winfield standing on a ladder when he was hit by a bicyclist. Moon fell, hitting his head.

In Winfield on Friday, 12 News spoke with Moon’s family about the life and legacy he leaves behind.

“He lived an extraordinary life,” Moon’s daughter, Arden Mouangdy said.

Kindness, acceptance and creativity were at the center of his life.

“To encourage others, to tell their stories, that everyone had a story about their lives,” Moon’s wife, Allyson Moon said.

For 30 years, Moon was a theater professor at Southwestern College in Winfield. Mouangdy had her father as a teacher. She said he could do it all on stage or behind the scenes, and sought to cultivate uniqueness in everyone.

“Each actor, each actress, performer, singer, had something that made them special that was not like everyone else,” Mouangdy said. “He would bring those out of people.”

Allyson Moon, also a theater professor, said since her husband retired in 2018, he didn’t miss a beat.

“He was incredibly passionate about everything,” she said. “It didn’t matter what it was. He gave 200%,” she said.

A lot of Moon’s energy went back into the Winfield community. He helped to revitalize the marquee performing arts center in downtown Winfield, was a member of the Winfield Arts and Humanities Council, and helped lead early learning efforts including the “Nitty Gritty Theatre,” created to help children with social and emotional wellness.

Moon ensured that his family received just as much of that passion. His son, York Moon, mentioned the way his father would respond with a phone call, “just at the right time.”

Mouangdy said Moon also greatly cared for his grandchildren and valued the time he spent with them.

Roger and Allyson Moon were preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next Tuesday, Nov. 22. Allyson Moon said the legacy her husband created will be remembered by all who know him and beyond.

“His vision for how life can be better if you just decide that you want to make it happen,” she said.

A celebration of life for Roger Moon is set for next Saturday, Nov. 26.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com