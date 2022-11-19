Sunny, breezy and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday and into the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday. Southwest winds will be gusty during the afternoon for most of the state.

The warming trend will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 50s all week. A quiet weather pattern is expected with dry weather likely continuing for the next several days.

Thanksgiving will be cool with highs near 50. As of now, it appears the better chance of rain will set up just east of Kansas.

Mild weather will continue after Thanksgiving and into next weekend with highs remaining in the 50s with a few days in the 60s possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 52

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 25

Mon: High: 56 Sunny.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

