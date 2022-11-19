Well-known therapist offers tips to dealing with seasonal depression

Seasonal depression: Spotting the signs and tips on how to handle it
Seasonal depression: Spotting the signs and tips on how to handle it(tcw-wbtv)
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, nearly 10 percent of Americans have been diagnosed with depression. During this time of year, depression can be more pronounced with the changing seasons and approaching holidays.

While the cold weather may be a welcome sight to dealing with the heat, for some, evening arriving earlier can have a negative impact mentally and emotionally. Doctors call those feelings seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

Trey Tucker is a Tennessee-based licensed therapist with a large TikTok following. He said how our bodies react during shorter days is equivalent to hibernation.

“We know that the daylight is coming down, and your body is shifting down with it. You start to feel a little bit less energy, you might want to eat more carbohydrates, and you get those cravings. You maybe start sleeping more, maybe going to sleep earlier or sleep later,” said Tucker, the owner of Rugged Counseling.

For some, the impact can be much deeper.

“What we think is about 20 percent of people, they end up really getting diagnosed with this (seasonal depression) and get more aggressive treatment,” said Tucker.

One natural method Tucker recommends is getting as much sunlight as possible, including at sunrise and sunset.

“It helps your circadian rhythm to know, it’s morning, we’re starting our day. Now, it’s night, we’re starting to shut down. The light itself gets your body some vitamin D so that makes you feel better inside,” said Tucker.

If the issues become more serious, therapy and medication could be needed. Local resources are also available.

  • COMCARE 24-hour Crisis Hot Line: 316-660-7500
  • Prairie View Crisis Line: 1-800-362-0180
  • Mental Health Association: 316-652-2590

Experts say exercise, a balanced diet and a good sleep schedule are also good for your mental health.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Estrada on Wednesday (Nov. 16). He's accused of stealing...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Veterinarian, OBGYNs help deliver baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo
A chase on southbound I-135 ended in a crash south of Newton.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
Wichita police identify Kellogg and Seneca as the most problematic intersection in the city,...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

Latest News

USDA, Rural Development
Colby getting $108M grant for new hospital
Inside Wichita hospital
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
El Dorado mother, Ally Helferich, faced a challenge with getting her 1-year-old son the urgent...
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
Andover Middle School
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas