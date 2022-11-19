WPD: 2 arrested for child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested two people on multiple child abuse charges, including battery with a deadly weapon.

WPD arrested 44-year-old, Victor Ramos, and 28-year-old, Drucelia Wininger, after an investigation which started in September.

On September 2, WPD officers were contacted by a 26-year-old woman about the possible abuse of two children. While investigating, WPD said officers learned of multiple incidents involving the victims and Ramos and Wininger. WPD said the victims knew both suspects.

WPD said the children involved were placed into police protective custody while conducting an investigation.

Ramos was booked for five counts of aggravated endangering of a child, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, great bodily harm, one count of aggravated assault and five counts of child abuse.

Wininger was booked on two counts of aggravated endangering of a child.

The case will now be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

