Kansas State women rally to beat No. 4 Iowa; Clark hurt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 24 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left as Kansas State rallied to beat No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night.

Preseason All-American Caitlin Clark was shaken up on the final play for Iowa and had to be helped off the court. Clark finished with 27 points on 6-of-27 shooting.

The Hawkeyes (3-1) got the ball to Monika Czinano near the basket on their last possession and Kansas State was whistled for a foul, but after a review it was determined that time had expired before the foul and the Wildcats (3-0) held on.

Serena Sundell also scored 24 points for Kansas State, which rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit. Sarah Shematsi had 18 points. The Wildcats had never beaten an opponent ranked as high as No. 4, which was Iowa’s best ranking in nearly 30 years.

