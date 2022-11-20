No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth

Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after...
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard.

Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.

Playing at West Virginia was as close as Howard will get to his hometown of Downingtown, about 280 miles (451 kilometers) from Morgantown in eastern Pennsylvania. Howard said about 30 relatives and friends cheered him on.

“I was fired up to be able to play for them,” Howard said. “Just to be able to look up and see all of them, it feels good.”

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home Saturday against Kansas, or with a loss by Texas to Baylor on Friday.

Howard said coach Chris Klieman told the team in the locker room to take some time to soak in the win over the Mountaineers first.

“We’re going to enjoy this one today and have fun on the plane ride home,” Howard said. “We know it’s our process mindset every week: One day at a time. We know we’ve got a big one next week. But we’re going to start worrying about that one tomorrow.”

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) failed to become bowl eligible for the second time under fourth-year coach Neal Brown and for only the fourth time since 2000.

Both team’s quarterbacks played well in a battle among backups.

Howard, starting in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, completed 19 of 27 passes for 294 yards.

“Will’s a seasoned veteran now,” Klieman said. “I couldn’t be more happier for the guy because he’s worked his tail off.”

West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, who got the nod ahead of JT Daniels, threw three TD passes to Sam James and finished 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards. He was intercepted twice. Greene also scored on a 13-yard run.

“Garrett did some good things,” Brown said. “He ran around and made some good decisions, made some bad decisions. That’s going to happen when you’re in your first career start.”

Kansas State led 28-19 after the first quarter. Mason’s 37-yard interception return put the Wildcats up 14-0 a little more than 3 minutes into the game. Later in the quarter, West Virginia’s Malachi Ruffin returned an interception 43 yards for a score. But West Virginia couldn’t mount a comeback.

By halftime, Kansas State had 312 total yards and led 41-25. It was the highest scoring first half by the Wildcats since scoring 45 against Montana State in 2008, and the most allowed by West Virginia since allowing 56 to Baylor in 2013.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State could move up a spot or two in the AP Top 25 poll.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats have won three of their last four. Behind Howard, Kansas State tied its biggest output of the season against the league’s worst scoring defense and improved to 4-1 on the road.

West Virginia: There were about 23,000 empty seats in the stadium, and it will be up to the school to decide whether it was the final home game for Brown, who has a 21-25 record with four years remaining on his contract. Athletic director Shane Lyons was fired last Monday, and WVU President Gordon Gee said no other changes will be considered until after a new athletic director is hired in the next few weeks.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Kansas next Saturday. The Wildcats have won 13 straight in the Sunflower Showdown.

West Virginia plays at No. 24 Oklahoma State next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a photo of its newborn chimpanzee, Kucheza.
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Veterinarian, OBGYNs help deliver baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo
Roger Moon
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
The Sedgwick County Zoo said a baby chimpanzee was born via cesarean section on Tuesday,...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up...
K-State, Iowa women’s basketball teams honor Ava Jones

Latest News

Texas running back Roschon Johnson, left, is stopped by Kansas cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3)...
Robinson runs for 243 yards, 4 TDs as Texas routs KU 55-14
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., left, tries to steal the ball from Southern Utah guard Felix...
Wilson scores 33, No. 6 Kansas outlasts Southern Utah 82-76
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., left, tries to steal the ball from Southern Utah guard Felix...
Wilson scores 33, No. 6 Kansas outlasts Southern Utah 82-76
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) beats Kansas City forward Jeff Ngandu (32) to a...
Kansas State weathers Roos comeback, wins 69-53