Quiet weather pattern- warming trend too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to our Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens and low 20s, expect a nice warm-up through the afternoon under sunny skies. It will be breezy with wind gusts 25-30 mph, however the wind will be coming from the south allowing for highs to reach the low to mid 50s across Kansas. The gusty south wind and low humidity will result in a high fire danger across central Kansas through the afternoon.

Winds will subside shortly after sunset, and with clear skies temperatures will drop rapidly into the 30s, with teens and 20s expected Monday morning. Another nice day, with less wind- Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s statewide. The mild late November weather will continue through the week as a tranquil weather pattern becomes established across the U.S. No weather related travel concerns for Wednesday or Thanksgiving Day.

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday night with gusty northerly winds spreading across the state on Thanksgiving. Expect more clouds late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then clearing through the afternoon. Highs Thursday in the 40s and low 50s. After the holiday temperatures warm back up into the 50s and 60s through next weekend with dry weather persisting.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 52

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S LIGHT. Low: 28

Tue: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny, increasing clouds by afternoon.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

