Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors

Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday.

The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology.

The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way to complete their major or helped with finding another program or school. No new students can enroll in the majors.

College administration said it reviewed its finances earlier this year and decided getting rid of those programs would provide “room for reinvestment in new programs and initiatives.”

A faculty committee, trustees and school administrators made the decision.

Southwestern plans to offer history courses as part of its general education program and as electives. Choral, instrumental, theatrical productions and other fine arts activities will still be co-curricular. The college also plans to launch a pep band.

The announcement to drop the programs comes just a few days after a retired theatre professor, Roger Moon, died. Moon was a professor at Southwestern for 30 years. The college said the announcement’s timing was “defined by the college’s policy manual with a request from faculty to notify affected parties prior to the college’s Thanksgiving break.”

A meeting about the cut programs will be held after Thanksgiving break.

