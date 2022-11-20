Sunny and cool Monday

Highs in the mid 50s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain cool for the week ahead as a quiet weather pattern continues.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s under a sunny sky.

Highs will remain in the 50s for the rest of the week. Dry weather will continue leading up to Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day will be cool with highs near 50. Northwest will be gusty behind a cold front.

Even warmer weather is on the way next weekend when highs will briefly return to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28

Tue: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 36 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 30 Sunny.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

