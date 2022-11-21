1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.

Police learned an argument between Oliver and the man he later took to the hospital happened at Oliver’s home.

“Following the argument, Oliver was handling a firearm while intoxicated when the firearm discharged and struck the victim,” a news release from the Garden City PD said.

Due to the extent of his injuries, police said the wounded man was flown to a Wichita hospital.

Police arrested Oliver for aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with law enforcement.

